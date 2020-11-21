First Trust Advisors LP Sells 32,667 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

