First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.12 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 249,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of DCP Midstream worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

