First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 70.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,756 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Penumbra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Penumbra by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

PEN stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.65 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $408,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total value of $148,990.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,661,048. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.