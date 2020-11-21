First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.34 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

