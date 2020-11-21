PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of PRA Health Sciences worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $118.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

