Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTEC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1,258.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

BATS DTEC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

