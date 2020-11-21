Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 1,578.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $67.01.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

