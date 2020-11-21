New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

