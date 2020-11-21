68,966 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $33.72 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

