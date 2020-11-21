68,966 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $33.72 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 97,820 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 97,820 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
242,146 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
242,146 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 32,667 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 32,667 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.12 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP
First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.12 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report