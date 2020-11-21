Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $2,462,838.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock worth $6,011,211 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -355.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

