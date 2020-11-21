Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGNC Investment by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 217,237 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1,323.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 293,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

