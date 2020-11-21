Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,222 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,127,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,487,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,081,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,533,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,817.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AM stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

