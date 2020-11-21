Brent Bellm Sells 160,890 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,101,777.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $9,069,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

