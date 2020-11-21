Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DWPP opened at $26.77 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

