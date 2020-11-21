Paul Vaillancourt Sells 33,056 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,643,348.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC opened at $67.63 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $4,165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $2,914,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.