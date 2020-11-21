Robert Alvarez Sells 105,762 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $6,958,081.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,705.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BIGC stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

