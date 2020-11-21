Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

