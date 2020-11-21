iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,007,000 after acquiring an additional 926,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

