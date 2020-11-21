Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 587.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,415 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.