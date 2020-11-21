Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

