Michael F. Hines Sells 20,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE TJX opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14.
The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.