Michael F. Hines Sells 20,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TJX opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 562,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

