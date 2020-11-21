Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

