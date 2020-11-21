The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $1,383,363.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,383,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,751.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 636,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

