Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

