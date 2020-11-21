Blair William & Co. IL Has $919,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

