Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $64.86 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -259.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

