ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.60.

ASML opened at $423.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $428.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.