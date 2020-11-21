Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $70.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

