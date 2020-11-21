Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of PetIQ worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 45.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 373,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 136.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

