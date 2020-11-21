Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,105 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

