Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

