Blair William & Co. IL Has $888,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,154 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,761 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,918,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 476,969 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 604,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 382,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 378,531 shares during the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

HDB opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

