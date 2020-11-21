Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

NASDAQ PS opened at $15.97 on Friday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.