Blair William & Co. IL Sells 352 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

