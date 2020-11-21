Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

