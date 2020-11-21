Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,885 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 718,672 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

