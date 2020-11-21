Blair William & Co. IL Has $943,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

