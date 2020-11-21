Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,874 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,553 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,902 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of SIMO opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

