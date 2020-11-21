Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,738 shares of company stock worth $18,136,415. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

