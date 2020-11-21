Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLM stock opened at $265.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

