Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $12,010,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,518.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,498,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 108.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,059.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 841,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 814,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.