Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

