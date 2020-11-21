iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,752,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,141,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period.

INTF opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.