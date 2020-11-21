Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

