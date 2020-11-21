Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after buying an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after buying an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,402,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $169.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

