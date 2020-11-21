Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,494. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $341.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $356.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

