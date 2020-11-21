Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.57 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

