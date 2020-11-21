Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,249 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after acquiring an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 374,543 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,110.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Iron Mountain by 187.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 69.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.