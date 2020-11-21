Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 605 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 125.1% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Shares of SUI opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.