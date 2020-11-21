National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in National Grid by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 93,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 165.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 110.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NGG opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.03%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.